20th annual Niagara Children's Water Festival returns this week

The 20th annual Niagara Children's Water Festival is set for this week.

The festival gives students in grades three and four a chance to take part in hands-on activities to learn about water.

The goal is to empower children to initiate change within their homes, schools, and communities.

The festival is run by the Niagara Region in partnership with Brock University, the City of St. Catharines, Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority and Ontario Power Generation.

Over 2,000 students are expected to take part this year.

For more information, visit the Niagara Children's Water Festival.