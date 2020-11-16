21 new cases, 1 death, and 5 in hospital with COVID-19 in Niagara

21 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Niagara today along with one new death.

There are 203 active cases and 14 outbreaks.

Five people are currently being treated for the virus in hospital across the region.

Ontario is reporting 1,487 new cases of COVID-19 today.

That's an increase from the 1,248 new infections reported yesterday as well as the 1,242 infections reported last Monday (Nov. 9).

There were also an additional 10 deaths reported on Monday, including four residents in long-term care homes.

The Ministry of Health says that the positivity rate was 4.1 per cent.