21 new cases of COVID-19 in Niagara
Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed 21 new cases of COVID-19.
To date, Niagara has had 1,540 cases of the virus, with 1267 resolved, and 74 deaths.
Right now in Niagara, there are 199 active cases of COVID-19, and 17 active outbreaks.
Eight of the outbreaks are in health care facilities, eight are considered community outbreaks, and one is an outbreak in a congregate setting.
Most of Niagara's cases of COVID-19 are in Thorold.
To see the full data from Niagara Region Public Health, click here.
