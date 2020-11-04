21 new cases of COVID-19 in Niagara

Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed 21 new cases of COVID-19.

To date, Niagara has had 1,540 cases of the virus, with 1267 resolved, and 74 deaths.

Right now in Niagara, there are 199 active cases of COVID-19, and 17 active outbreaks.

Eight of the outbreaks are in health care facilities, eight are considered community outbreaks, and one is an outbreak in a congregate setting.

Most of Niagara's cases of COVID-19 are in Thorold.

