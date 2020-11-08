iHeartRadio
18°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

21 new cases of COVID-19 in Niagara

iStock-1204866804

Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed 21 new cases of COVID-19.

Right now Niagara has 236 active cases of the virus, and 16 active outbreaks.

Most of Niagara's active cases are in Thorold. 

To see the full data from Niagara Region Public Health, click here.

Latest Audio