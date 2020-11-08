21 new cases of COVID-19 in Niagara
Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed 21 new cases of COVID-19.
Right now Niagara has 236 active cases of the virus, and 16 active outbreaks.
Most of Niagara's active cases are in Thorold.
To see the full data from Niagara Region Public Health, click here.
-
One Dish, One Mic - Episode 71, November 8th - FULL SHOWWith Special Guests Bobby Henry and Skylar Williams.
-
One Dish, One Mic - Episode 71, November 8th - Segment 5With Special Guest Skylar Williams
-
One Dish, One Mic - Episode 71, November 8th - Segment 2With Special Guest Bobby Henry