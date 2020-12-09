21 new cases of COVID-19 in Niagara
Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed 21 new cases of COVID-19.
Right now, Niagara has 230 active cases, and 15 active outbreaks.
To date, Niagara has had 2,370 cases of COVID-19, with 2,053 cases resolved, and 87 COVID-19 related deaths.
-
Memory Care KitsMatt Holmes Speaks with Sarah Putman - Manager of Education Services Alzheimer's Society of Niagara regarding memory care kits to help people with dementia
-
New Welland Canal Hub a Game ChangerMatt Holmes Speaks with Terry Ugulini - Mayor of Thorold regarding new Welland Canal hub
-
Leadership Change at Start Me Up NiagaraMatt Holmes Speaks with Laura Dumas - Executive Director Start Me Up Niagara regarding leadership change at Start Me Up Niagara