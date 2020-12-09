iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

21 new cases of COVID-19 in Niagara

iStock-1210053287

Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed 21 new cases of COVID-19.

Right now, Niagara has 230 active cases, and 15 active outbreaks.

To date, Niagara has had 2,370 cases of COVID-19, with 2,053 cases resolved, and 87 COVID-19 related deaths.

To see the data from the region, click here.

Latest Audio