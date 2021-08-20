21 new cases of COVID in Niagara, five people being treated in hospital

21 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Niagara.

156 cases in the region are considered active.

Five people in Niagara have been hospitalized with COVID, including one being treated in the ICU.

Across Ontario, 135 people are in intensive care units, with five of them fully vaccinated.

There are also 197 COVID-19 patients in hospitals outside of intensive care.

649,000 doses of a COVID vaccine have been administered in Niagara, with 71% of residents with one dose, and 64% with both.