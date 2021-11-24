21 new COVID cases, 10 in hospital in Niagara

Niagara is reporting 21 new cases of COVID-19 today.

No new deaths were announced.

The number of active cases has fallen to 189, and there are 11 outbreaks on the go.

There are 10 people being treated in hospital, with one being cared for in the ICU.

Four of the patients are fully vaccinated, one is partially, and five are unvaccinated.

737 vaccine doses were administered in the region yesterday.

Public Health is now tracking third and booster shots being given out.

Officials will also track the amount of children aged 5-11 who are vaccinated once the child-sized doses start to be administered next week in the region.