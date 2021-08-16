21 new COVID cases in Niagara as the number of people hospitalized remains the same
Niagara is reporting 21 new COVID-19 cases as an upward trend continues.
The number of people being treated by Niagara Health remains at two, with one patient being treated in the ICU.
No new deaths have been announced, but another handful of Delta variant cases have been confirmed.
There are now over 70 Delta cases, but health officials believe the actual number is higher.
644,000 doses of a COVID vaccine have administered in Niagara, with 71% of residents with one dose, and 63.5% with both.
