21-year-old arrested after fires set in dumpsters overnight in downtown St. Catharines

Niagara Police have arrested a 21-year-old man after a number of arson cases in St. Catharines.

Early this morning at 2 o'clock, police were called to several fires in garbage bins in the downtown area.

Officers and fire fighters attended to garbage bins and dumpsters on fire on King Street, Centre Street, Queenston Street, Niagara Street, and Davidson Street.

The fires were put out, without any one getting hurt and there was no damage to nearby buildings.

Officers then saw a man holding a lighter and a butane torch on Queenston Street near Geneva Street.

When questioned, the man took off on a bicycle and after a brief foot pursuit, officers arrested the man at 2:20 a.m.

21-year-old Tyler McKelvey of St. Catharines has been arrested and charged with five counts of arson.

Police are still investigating three dumpster fires that happened early in the morning on June 2nd.

Two of which occurred on Ontario Street near Scott Street and one on St. Paul Street. No one was injured from these fires.

Anyone with information about the recent fires is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009504.