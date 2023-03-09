21 year old facing sexual assault charges after incident in Port Colborne

A 21 year old is facing sexual assault charges after an incident in Port Colborne.

Niagara Regional Police say they were called Wednesday afternoon to investigate an alleged sexual assault on West Street near Clarence Street.

Police say a woman was walking when she saw a black 2014 Ford Focus driving in a suspicious manner on West Street.

Shortly after that the woman was approached from behind and an alleged sexual assault occurred.

She then ran from the scene and nearby bystanders took pictures of the vehicle before it was able to leave the area.

Police used those photos and have arrested and charged 21 year old Lachlan Glass from Port Colborne with sexual assault.

The woman suffered minor physical injuries and did not need to be taken to the hospital.

Police believe this was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information in encouraged to contact the lead detective by dialing (905) 688-4111, option #3, extension 1009167.