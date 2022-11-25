21-year-old Mississauga man arrested for robbery and stabbing at Niagara pizza shop

Niagara Police have arrested a 21-year-old Mississauga man after a robbery and stabbing at a pizza shop in Niagara Falls.

The armed robbery happened at 10:40 Wednesday night at a restaurant in the area of Drummond and Lundy's Lane.

Police say a victim was treated at the scene for non-life threatening injuries and transported to a local hospital.

Officers on patrol noticed a suspect matching the description last night in the area of Victoria Avenue and Morrison Street.

After investigating, officers arrested the man.

Waase Ballard is charged with robbery, assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon, and fail to comply with a probation order.

A bail hearing will be held today.