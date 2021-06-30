21 yr old arrested after reports of man walking down Fort Erie street with large knife

A 21 year old man has been arrested after reports of a man walking down the street with a knife this morning in Fort Erie.

Police were called to Ridge Rd. N and Hibbard Street just before 11 o'clock this morning after people called 911 saying a man was walking down the road holding a large knife.

The NRP says the knife was exposed in a dangerous manner with many members of the public present.

Officers arrested the man, and found a large metal 9’ black and red spring-loaded style pocket knife.

As the officers were transporting the suspect to Central Prisoner Management, the suspect began to smash his head against the partition and kick the windows in the rear of the cruiser.

Officers pulled the cruiser over, concerned for the welfare of the suspect and contacted Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

Officers were able to safely transport the suspect to a hospital where he sought medical treatment.

21 year old Seth C. Woelke of Fort Erie is charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, fail to comply with weapons prohibition, and fail to comply with probation order.

Woelke will be held in custody pending a bail hearing that is expected to take place on July 1, 2021.