21 yr old facing charges after crash in Port Colborne
Police have charged a 21 yr old man following a crash in Port Colborne over the weekend.
At midnight Sunday, officers were called to the area of Main Street East and Dolphin Street, following the report of a collision.
When officers arrived, they located a flipped over black pick-up truck as well as information that a grey pick-up truck had fled the scene prior to police arrival.
Officers were able to quickly locate and stop the vehicle a short distance away before subsequently taking the driver into custody.
21-year-old Daniel Legault of Welland is facing impaired driving charges.
No one was physically injured as a result of the collision.
Legault was held in custody pending a bail hearing today in St. Catharines.
