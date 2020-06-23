216 more cases of COVID-19 in Ontario: MoH

Ontario's Ministry of Health is reporting 216 more cases of COVID-19.

78% of the new cases came from Toronto, Peel, York, and Windsor.

174 more people have recovered from the virus, and 10 more people have died.

More tests are still under investigation than were completed in the last day, with 16,418 under investigation and 16,189 tests done.

Currently, 288 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ontario, with 75 in iCU and 54 in ICU on a ventilator.

See today's full report below.