22 commercial vehicles removed from the road in Lincoln

Twenty-two commercial vehicles were taken off the road after an enforcement initiative targetting vehicles bypassing the Vineland Inspection Station.

The joint initiative involved the Niagara Regional Police Service, Halton Regional Police Service, Ministry of Transportation and the Town of Lincoln

Over 150 vehicles, both passenger and commercial, were directed to the inspection station on Tuesday.

Sixty-eight were inspected resulting in 22 vehicles being removed because of safety concerns.

Three sets of licence plates were seized and 52 tickets were issued for various issues including no licence, insecure loads, defective push rods, inaccurate inspection logs, and excessive exhaust smoke.