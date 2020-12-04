iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

22 new cases of COVID-19 in Niagara, and two more COVID-19 related deaths

COVID-19

Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed 22 new cases of COVID-19.

They've also confirmed two new COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the death toll in the region to 87.

Right now Niagara has 204 active cases, and 18 active outbreaks.

To see the full data from the region, click here.

Latest Audio