22 new cases of COVID-19 in Niagara, and two more COVID-19 related deaths
Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed 22 new cases of COVID-19.
They've also confirmed two new COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the death toll in the region to 87.
Right now Niagara has 204 active cases, and 18 active outbreaks.
