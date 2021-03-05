22 new cases of COVID in Niagara Friday, with a total of 54 variant cases

22 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Niagara today.

No new deaths were announced, leaving the death toll steady at 369.

There are now 54 variant cases confirmed in the region, however we only know that two are confirmed to be the B117 variant, the other cases are still undergoing testing.

There are 171 active cases across the region.

Niagara Health has announced that they will start immunizing hospital patients 80+ the vaccine.

