22 new cases of COVID reported in Niagara Sunday, 10 people being treated in hospital

22 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Niagara.

No new deaths were announced.

There are 264 active cases across the region, with 15 outbreaks on the go.

10 people are being treated in hospital for the virus locally.

Ontario is reporting 1,062 cases of COVID-19 today, which means the province has now surpassed 300,000 total cases of the virus.

20 new deaths were also announced.

Niagara will move to the red-level of Ontario's reopening framework tomorrow.