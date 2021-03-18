22 new COVID cases in Niagara and 57 additional cases of the variant detected in the region
22 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Niagara today, marking a drop after two days of higher than average numbers.
No new deaths were announced, but there has been a major jump in the number of variant cases detected in the region.
There are 176 variant cases in Niagara today, compared to 119 yesterday.
Officials believe variant strains spread easier and faster and are driving a third wave of the pandemic.
Nine people are in hospital being treated for the virus.
Niagara's first mass immunization clinic is running today at the MacBain Centre in Niagara Falls.
Residents aged 80+ are receiving their shots first.
