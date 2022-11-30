22-year-old Brampton woman arrested after $28,000 stolen from Lincoln senior in grandparent scam

Niagara Police have arrested a suspect after a grandparent scam stole $28,000 from a Lincoln senior.

Earlier this month, detectives from the NRP's Central Fraud Unit began an investigation into a grandparent scam that targeted a man in his 80s in Lincoln who was told he needed to hand over cash to help a family member.

A suspect went to the man's home on three different occasions to collect cash totalling $28,500.

22-year-old Dominique Theresa Alexander-Connell of Brampton has been arrested in the case and charged with fraud over $5000, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5000.

She was released from custody and will be back in court on December 16th.

The investigation by detectives remains ongoing as there is a belief there are more victims.

The female suspect is believed to have arrived and departed in a grey 2006 Honda Civic.