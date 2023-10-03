22-year-old Hamilton driver charged after St. Catharines crossing guard hit on first-day-of-school

A 22-year-old from Hamilton is facing charges after a 79-year-old crossing guard was hit by a vehicle in St. Catharines on the first-day-of-school.

On September 5th, a crossing guard suffered multiple serious injuries after being hit by a pickup truck on Carlton St. near Haig.

She spent several days in hospital, but is now recovering at home.

Police have now arrested and charged a 22-year-old driver from Hamilton.

Charges include Careless Driving Causing Bodily Harm and Fail to Remain on the Scene.

Police say the suspect made an abrupt left turn northbound onto Haig Street, causing another driver who was heading westbound on Carlton Street to swerve to avoid a collision.

As a result, the second vehicle involved, struck the crossing who was standing off the roadway.

Police say the suspect did not remain at the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1024233, reference NRPS incident 23-99854.