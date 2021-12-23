225 new COVID cases, 1000 active cases and 25 in hospital in Niagara

A massive jump in the number of COVID-19 cases being reported in Niagara today with 225 new infections confirmed.

The last time a daily number reached that high was in January.

No new deaths were reported leaving the death toll at 446.

There are now 1062 active cases in the region.

25 people are being treated in hospital, seven are being cared for in the ICU.

6900 doses of a COVID vaccine were administered in the region yesterday.