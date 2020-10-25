23 new cases of COVID-19 in Niagara
Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed 23 new cases of COVID-19.
Right now there are 112 active cases in Niagara, with eight active outbreaks.
To see the full data from the region, click here.
More than 1,000 new cases of the virus were confirmed in the province today.
