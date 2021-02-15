23 new cases of COVID and one new death in Niagara
23 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Niagara this Family Day.
Niagara Public Health also reporting one new death.
The number of active cases continues to drop to 440.
No new outbreaks to report today, with 34 still on the go.
Over 8000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Niagara so far.
