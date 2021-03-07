23 new cases of COVID in Niagara on Sunday with 10 people being treated in hospital for the virus

Niagara reporting 23 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

The average of new cases in the region over the past week hovers at just over 20.

No new deaths were reported, leaving the death toll at 369.

The number of active cases has climbed to 199.

There are 62 variant cases in Niagara, only three of them have been officially confirmed as the B117 variant, the others are still undergoing testing.

Two new outbreaks were reported today. There are now 19 outbreaks on the go.

10 people are being treated in hospital locally.