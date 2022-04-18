23-year-old Toronto woman will look for her 10th straight win tonight on Jeopardy!

A 23-year-old Toronto woman will look for her 10th straight win tonight on the T-V gameshow Jeopardy!

Mattea Roach pocketed another $28,000 in her ninth victory last Friday, bringing her total winnings to just over $210,000 U.S.

Roach is originally from Halifax but now lives in Ontario after graduating from the University of Toronto.

According to Jeopardy's daily box scores, she has answered clues correctly 93 per cent of the time across all nine games so far.