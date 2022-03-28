23 yr old man arrested for allegedly flashing pellet-handgun during fight at Port Colborne bar
Niagara Police have arrested a 23 year old Fort Erie man after a pellet-handgun was allegedly flashed during a fight.
Police were called to a bar in Port Colborne early yesterday morning to reports that a man displayed a firearm after a minor argument.
A fight ensured and the suspect fled the scene.
Officers on scene did recover a pellet-handgun with two magazines.
23 year old Patrick C. Sassano of Fort Erie has been arrested and charged with Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose and Carry a Concealed Weapon.
A bail hearing will be held today.
