23 yr old man arrested for allegedly flashing pellet-handgun during fight at Port Colborne bar

Niagara Police have arrested a 23 year old Fort Erie man after a pellet-handgun was allegedly flashed during a fight.

Police were called to a bar in Port Colborne early yesterday morning to reports that a man displayed a firearm after a minor argument.

A fight ensured and the suspect fled the scene.

Officers on scene did recover a pellet-handgun with two magazines.

23 year old Patrick C. Sassano of Fort Erie has been arrested and charged with Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose and Carry a Concealed Weapon.

A bail hearing will be held today.