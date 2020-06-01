23 yr old man charged in death of dog in Welland

A 23 yr old man is facing charges in the death of a dog in Welland.

Police were called to a home in the area of Southworth St S. and McCabe Ave Sunday morning following the report of a dog that had been allegedly deliberately injured.

When officers arrived, they were met by a 17 year old female with her 6 year old Chihuahua who was badly hurt.

The dog died shortly after officers arrived.

A suspect had fled the scene prior to police arrival was but arrested a short distance away.

23 year old Liam Nyland is facing charges of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal, and fail to comply with bail conditions.

Nyland was held in custody pending a bail hearing via video at the Robert S.K. Welch Courthouse in the City of St. Catharines today.