23 yr old man killed in West Lincoln crash Monday afternoon

A 23 year old man has died after a crash in West Lincoln this afternoon.

Police say a Nissan was driving eastbound on Concession Road 5 near Caistor Centre just before 3 p.m. Monday when it lost control, struck a tree, and flipped over.

The 23 year old driver was rushed to hospital, but was pronounced dead.

The investigation remains ongoing by detectives with the Collision Reconstruction Unit and the office of the Coroner.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service at 905-688-4111, ext.1009265