23 yr old Welland man wanted by police

A 23 year old Welland man is wanted after a short police chase Saturday had to be called off.

Police were called out to a threats complaint, and tried to find the suspect, 23 yr old Joshua Nuziato.

The suspect was later seen driving in the city, and officers tried to conduct a traffic stop.

Police say he fled the scene at a high rate of speed, and a brief purist started, but was called off out of concern for the safety of the public.

Nuziato is wanted for Uttering Threats, Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Flight from Police.

He is described as white, 6 feet, 180 lbs., medium build, with a brown full beard, eyes and hair.

He has tattoos on his right forearm saying “Nuziato” “Est 1998” and an cross on his left forearm, and over his chest has "Only God Can Judge”.

Nuziato is on parole while serving his sentence in the community for previous convictions.

In addition to the above noted charges, Nuziato’s parole has been revoked.

Nuziato is believed to be operating a black 2006 Infiniti G35 2 door.

It is believed that Nuziato may possibly be armed, and members of the public should not approach him. If Nuziato is observed members of the public should call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the Welland Detective Office 905-688-4111, extension 1023300.