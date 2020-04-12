234 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Niagara: NRPH

Niagara Region Public Health says Niagara has had a total of 234 cases of COVID-19 so far.

That number includes 79 cases that have recovered.

NRPH updates their death toll once a week, so right now it says 10.

However, Niagara Health updates their list daily and they say 18 COVID-19 patients have passed away.

Of Niagara Region Public Health's 234 cases, 67 cases have occurred in people over the age of 80.

29.1% of cases are in residents of long-term/retirement homes.

Most cases have been because of close contact with someone else who has the virus.

11.5% of Niagara's cases are healthcare workers.

