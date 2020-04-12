234 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Niagara: NRPH
Niagara Region Public Health says Niagara has had a total of 234 cases of COVID-19 so far.
That number includes 79 cases that have recovered.
NRPH updates their death toll once a week, so right now it says 10.
However, Niagara Health updates their list daily and they say 18 COVID-19 patients have passed away.
Of Niagara Region Public Health's 234 cases, 67 cases have occurred in people over the age of 80.
29.1% of cases are in residents of long-term/retirement homes.
Most cases have been because of close contact with someone else who has the virus.
11.5% of Niagara's cases are healthcare workers.
To see Niagara Region Public Health's full breakdown, click here.
