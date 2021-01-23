2359 cases of COVID-19 reported across Ontario Saturday

Ontario is reporting 2359 cases of COVID-19 Saturday, along with 52 additional deaths.

That marks yet another day daily cases have stayed under the 3000-mark, and the lowest since Jan. 19th

63,500 tests were completed.

There are 708 new cases in Toronto, 422 in Peel, 220 in York Region, 107 in Hamilton and 101 in Ottawa.

Another 11,000 doses have been administered province-wide for a total of 276,146.

Niagara's latest numbers will be released at noon. Yesterday, just under 100 new cases were reported.