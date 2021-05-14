2362 new cases, and 26 COVID deaths reported in Ontario

Just over 2300 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Ontario today.

2,362 infections were detected with over 44,000 tests completed.

26 deaths were also reported.

The seven-day rolling average now stands at 2,616, a drop from 3,266 one week ago.

Ontario's Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 691 new cases in Toronto, 563 in Peel, 224 in York Region, 148 in Durham and 112 in Hamilton.

Niagara's numbers will be released at noon today.

The number of patients being treated in the ICU remains unchanged at 777, while 560 people are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

There are 56 people being treated in Niagara's hospitals with 22 in the ICU.