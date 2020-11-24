24 new cases of COVID-19 in Niagara
Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed 24 new cases of COVID-19.
Right now Niagara has 215 active cases of COVID-19, and 17 active outbreaks.
Downtown St. Catharines Winter Market/Expanding Santa Claus SightingsMatt Holmes Speaks with Brianne Wilson - Community and Events Supervisor City of St. Catharines regarding downtown St. Catharines Winter Market and expanding Santa Claus sightings
Online Learning Has Had a Negative Impact According to Survey of Ontario University Students and FacultyMatt Holmes Speaks with Madelyn Law - Brock University's Associate Vice Provost, Teaching and Learning and Head of Brock's Centre for Pedagogical Innovation regarding post secondary online education
Annual Fill The Fire Truck Toy Drive in Support of Port CaresMatt Holmes Speaks with Tom Cartwright - Port Colborne Fire Chief regarding annual Fill the Fire Truck Toy Drive in support of Port Cares in Port Colborne