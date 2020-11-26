iHeartRadio
24 new cases of COVID-19 in Niagara

Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed 24 new cases of COVID-19.

Right now in Niagara there are 213 active cases of the virus, and 20 active outbreaks.

To see the full data from the region, click here.

