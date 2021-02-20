24 new cases of COVID and no new deaths reported in Niagara Saturday
Niagara reporting 24 new cases of COVID-19.
No new deaths were announced today, the death toll remains at 365.
16 people are being treated in hospital locally for the virus.
There are 278 active cases, with 20 outbreaks on the go.
Niagara Public Health is reporting that almost 9000 doses of the vaccine have been administered.
