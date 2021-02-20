iHeartRadio
-2°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

24 new cases of COVID and no new deaths reported in Niagara Saturday

covid niagara falls

Niagara reporting 24 new cases of COVID-19.

No new deaths were announced today, the death toll remains at 365.

16 people are being treated in hospital locally for the virus.

There are 278 active cases, with 20 outbreaks on the go.

Niagara Public Health is reporting that almost 9000 doses of the vaccine have been administered.
 

Considerate
Considerate_300x100

Latest Audio