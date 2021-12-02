24 new cases of COVID reported in Niagara today, and 13 people are in hospital

Niagara is reporting 24 new cases of COVID-19 today.

No new deaths were reported today, leaving the death toll at 440.

13 people are being treated in hospital, with four being cared for in the ICU. Six are vaccinated, one partially, and six are unvaccinated.

There are 186 active cases in the region, and four new outbreaks were declared today for a total of 11 being tracked by public health.

1500 vaccine doses were administered in the region yesterday, mostly to children aged 5-11.

8.3% of the region's children aged 5-11 have received one dose of the Pfizer pediatric dose, for a total of 2600 doses given out so far.