24-year-old man arrested after slamming his car into Niagara Police cruisers Monday

A man wanted for slamming his car into a number of Niagara Regional Police cruisers at the Pen Centre on Monday, has been arrested.

Police say the suspect was found in the downtown St. Catharines area last night and he was arrested after a chase with officers.

24-year-old Jeremy Joseph Bowen of no fixed address has been arrested and is facing charges, including Uttering Threats, Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle (2 Counts), Flight from Peace Officer (2 Counts), Assault a Peace Officer with Weapon, Fail to Stop at Scene of an Accident, and Resist Arrest.

He will appear at a video bail hearing later today.

Police are acknowledging the help they received in the case from the public and the media.