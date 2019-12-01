24 year old St. Catharines woman killed in crash at QEW near Jordan Road

OPP officials are confirming a 24 year old woman from St. Catharines has died after a collision on the QEW near Jordan Road.

The OPP have closed the QEW Fort Erie bound at Jordan Road after the collision involving a SUV and a tractor trailer around 8 a.m. this morning.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says the collision involved multiple vehicles.

"There was debris all across the highway, there was an ejection from the driver as well onto the roadway. A third vehicle also came into that scene and collided with the vehicles or the debris and travelled some distance up the road before coming to a stop."

Schmidt also says crews are working to clean up a diesel spill from the scene of the crash and repair part of the guard rail.

Traffic is still being diverted off at Jordan Road.

The QEW is expected to reopen around 3 p.m.

Schimdt is urging all drivers to put off non-essential travel as officers are responding to dozens of collisions.