24 year old wanted after car slams into cop cars at Pen Centre

Niagara police are searching for a 24 year old St. Catharines man after a vehicle struck four other vehicles in the Pen Centre parking lot while fleeing from police.

Just after 8 a.m. this morning Niagara Police were called to a home in the area of First Avenue and Woodlawn Road regarding a suspicious vehicle.

The vehicle was later spotted in the parking lot at the Pen Centre and intentionally hit three unmarked police vehicles and another parked car before speeding away.

Police did not pursue the vehicle out of a concern for public safety.

Detectives have identified a suspect.

24 year old Jeremy Joseph Bowen is wanted for flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, along with theft and assault.

The black Honda Civic was last scene in the area of Oakwood Drive and McLeod road in Niagara Falls.

It is believed to a black 2021 4 door Honda Civic with a rear Quebec licence plate FNS2738.

Police believe there is significant damage on the front-end and damage to the back end.

Bowen may also have two dogs (possibly pit bulls) in the Honda with him.

Members of the public who may see Bowen or know his whereabouts are asked not to approach or confront him 911 should be called.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact 3 District detectives by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1023300.