24 yr old arrested after vandalism at War Memorial at Victoria Lawn Cemetery

Niagara Police have made an arrest after a suspect vandalized the Legion War Memorial at the Victoria Lawn Cemetery in St. Catharines.

Police were called this morning to the cemetery at 7:20 a.m. after someone went to the northern side of the Cemetery, tore out flowers and a lighting system that was surrounding the monument.

Multiple units attended the area and were able to locate and arrest the alleged suspect as he fled from the scene.

24-year-old Tristan Mason of no fixed address has been charged with Mischief to Object Associated with War Memorial contrary to section 430(4.11) of the Criminal Code of Canada, two counts of Fail to Comply with Probation.

Mason was subsequently released on a form 10 with a future court date.

Based on information received, Police believe that there are other persons that my have witnessed this incident.

Police are requesting that anyone that witnessed this incident or can provide any information to contact police at (905) 688-4111 ext. 1009711 or CrimeStoppers at 1 800 222 TIPS (8477).