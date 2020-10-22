24 yr old Kitchener woman pleads guilty in London, ON gas explosion

A woman charged in a car crash that touched off a massive gas explosion in London has pleaded guilty to four counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm.

24 year-old Daniella Leis of Kitchener entered the pleas during a court appearance today via teleconference.

An agreed statement of facts says Leis was speeding after leaving a concert and a witness saw her vehicle go airborne before it hit a home and severed the gas line in August 2019.

Seven people were injured in the explosion that followed and about 100 residences had to be evacuated.