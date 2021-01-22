24 yr old man dies after crash Friday morning in Welland

A 24 year old man has died after a Jeep slammed into a hydro pole in Welland this morning.

Just before 8 a.m. police were called to the area of Ridge and Doans Ridge Roads after a single vehicle collision.

Police say the 24 yr old was driving a Black Jeep Cherokee westbound, when it lost control and hit a hydro pole.

There was significant damage to the driver's side of the vehicle.

The impact of the collision resulted in the man being thrown from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into the crash continues.

Anyone with information, may have witnessed this incident, or may have been in the area at the time, is asked to contact detectives at 905.688.4111 ext. 1005591.



