24 yr old man wanted for vandalizing Harriet Tubman statue, but police don't think it was hate crime

A 24 year old man is wanted for mischief after a statue of Harriet Tubman was toppled, but police don't think it is a hate crime.

The vandalism happened over the Thanksgiving weekend at the Salem Chapel British Methodist Episcopal Church in St. Catharines.

Police say the Tubman statue was damaged, and they have identified a suspect.

Jessie Lohnes-Alanko of no fixed address is wanted for Mischief over $5,000, and Fail to Comply with Probation Order.

Detectives have been working with the Salem Chapel British Methodist Episcopal Church to address the concern.

Police say at this time there is no indication that the vandalism was a hate motivated crime.

The statue honoured Tubman, who is the most celebrated member of the Salem Chapel, who helped save many by using the underground railroad .

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service at 905-688-4111, ext. 1009482.