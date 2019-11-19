24 yr old St.Catharines man arrested for impaired driving after two car crash in Niagara Falls

Police have arrested a man for impaired driving after a two car crash in Niagara Falls.

It happened just after 5 o'clock this morning in the area of Thorold Stone and Beechwood Roads after two vehicles left the roadway and ended up in a field.

The vehicles, a silver Chrysler Pacifica and a grey for Ford Focus both were damaged extensively.

Police say they were both traveling west on Thorold Stone Road when the Chrysler Pacifica reared ended the Ford Focus.

The driver of the Ford was trapped in the wreckage, requiring the assistance of the Niagara Falls Fire Service.

That driver, a 61 year old woman from Niagara Falls was transported by Niagara Emergency Medical Services to a local hospital with what is believed to be minor injuries.

The other driver was not hurt.

As a result of the investigation, the driver of the Chrysler Pacifica, 24 year old Zhe Cao of St. Catharines was arrested at the scene.

He is charged with impaired and dangerous driving.

Cao will be back in court December 13th.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or have information in relation to it are asked to call 905-688-4111 extension 2200.