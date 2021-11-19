25 new cases of COVID, 15 in hospital in Niagara
Niagara is reporting 25 new cases of COVID-19 today.
No new deaths were announced, leaving the death toll at 439.
There are 246 active cases in the region.
15 people are being treated in hospital, with 3 people being cared for in the ICU.
7 of the patients are fully vaccinated, while 8 are not.
All patients are over the age of 41.
-
AM Roundtable - Shane Malcolm and Karl DockstaderAM Roundtable - Shane Malcolm and Karl Dockstader
-
Adopt-a-grandparent at Garrison PlaceMeet the Fort Erie women who launched a Adopt-A-Grandparent program for Garrison Place. Steph Vivier tyalks to Nadia Benner and Lisa Bickell
-
Covid vaccines to be approved for 5 - 11 year oldsSteph Vivier talks to director of infectious disease Dr. Karim Ali ahead of the expected announcement later today. Dr Ali shared a couple points of concern that he will be looking for during the announcement: injection intervals, proper dosage