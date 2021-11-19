iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

25 new cases of COVID, 15 in hospital in Niagara

Hospital

Niagara is reporting 25 new cases of COVID-19 today.

No new deaths were announced, leaving the death toll at 439.

There are 246 active cases in the region.

15 people are being treated in hospital, with 3 people being cared for in the ICU.

7 of the patients are fully vaccinated, while 8 are not.

All patients are over the age of 41.

12

Latest Audio