25 new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Niagara today.

There are 12 people being treated in hospital, including a child under 16 years of age, and another patient between the ages of 16-40.

Four patients are in the ICU.

Only one is vaccinated.

950 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered yesterday in Niagara.

76.1% of residents have had one dose, and 71.1% have had both.