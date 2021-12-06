25 new cases of COVID and 15 in hospital, including two aged 16-40 in Niagara

Niagara is reporting 25 new cases of COVID-19 today.

No new deaths were reported today, however one additional person died with the virus over the weekend.

There are over 300 active cases of COVID across Niagara as 71 new cases were reported over the weekend.

There are 15 people being treated in hospital, five are in the ICU.

There are two patients being cared for between the ages of 16 and 40.

Five are fully vaccinated and ten are unvaccinated.