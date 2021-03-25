25 new COVID cases and 5 new outbreaks declared in Niagara
25 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Niagara, with five new outbreaks declared.
The number of active cases is inching back up near 400, with 386.
No new deaths have been announced.
There have been 256 confirmed variant cases in the region.
Over 57,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Niagara.
The number of people in hospital has dropped to four.
-
