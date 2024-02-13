25-year-old man arrested after allegedly entering woman's home, made threats, and refused to leave

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in Fort Erie after entering a woman's home and refusing to leave.

Police were called to a home in the area of Oakhill Forest yesterday afternoon, just before 3 p.m., to a domestic complaint from a woman.

Police believe a man unlawfully entered the woman's home, made threats toward her, and refused to leave.

The woman was not at home at the time, and called police from a safe place.

Police officers, the K9 Unit, the Emergency Task Unit and Negotiators contained the home.

Just before 10:30 p.m., a warrant was granted, and the suspect was placed under arrest without incident.

A 25-year-old man, with no fixed address, was arrested and charged with assault, mischief under $5,000, two counts of uttering threats, two counts of fail to comply with probation order, and possession of a firearm, weapon, or ammunition contrary to prohibition order.

A bail hearing will take place today.

Detectives with the Domestic Violence Unit have taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead detective at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext 1009608.

Police say in matters of domestic/intimate partner violence the identity of the accused will not be released as it may lead to identification of the victim.

Gillian’s Place offers help 24/7 to residents facing gender-based violence. You can call or text 905-684-8331 to discuss your safety and options.